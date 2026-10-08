NYC Comic Con 2026 returns to the Javits Center with thousands expected to attend

Thousands of fans will flock to New York City's West Side over the next four days for Comic Con 2026.

The popular event runs from Thursday through Sunday at the Javits Center. It brings fans of sci-fi, fantasy, horror and more for immersive experiences, star sightings and panels.

This year's event is themed Coney Island and celebrates the 20th anniversary of the convention. It features exclusive merchandise and shows.

Some tickets for Thursday are still available as of this morning, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday are already sold out. Tickets for Thursday start at $55 for entry after 3 p.m. and $104 for regular entry. The kids ticket is $39 and must be purchased with an adult ticket.

The show floor is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday. The panel hours run until 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Artist Alley closes at 8 p.m. each day.

To get to the Javits Center, fans from neighboring suburbs can take NJ Transit, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North or Amtrak to Penn Station or Grand Central.

If you're looking to take the subway, the closest station is 34th Street-Hudson Yards served by the 7 train.

Drivers should plan ahead for where to park. Comic-Con officials say there is street parking and plenty of garages around, but be prepared to pay.

If you're not attending, you can still watch some panels that will be livestreamed. Click here to see a complete list of them and for more information on when and how to watch.

If you're looking for some answers to questions about New York Comic Con, including what to wear, what you can and can't bring, and so on, click here. Special rules for cosplayers can be found here.