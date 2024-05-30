Manhattan's only Black-owned comedy club is expanding into a new Harlem location

NEW YORK - The popular Comedy In Harlem is about to reopen in a larger location, welcoming sold-out crowds for this weekend's shows.

The once-hidden Harlem gem is taking center stage in the spotlight, bringing even more comedy to the community.

From a second-floor hole-in-the-wall to centralized storefront, just two and a half years after opening, couple Jamie Roberts and Nicky Sunshine opened Manhattan's only Black-owned comedy club to provide a platform missing from the mainstream.

"We've become somewhat of an incubator," Roberts said. "We do classes, so we help them as well, as far as writing is concerned. It's rewarding."

Comedienne Black Rose shared her excitement with neighbors outside the 145th Street subway station, handing out flyers, with everyone eager for the entertainment.

"Everybody's interested!" one man told her.

"So happy," added another woman. "About time. Something else to do besides going to the club."

"This is the new club!" Black Rose responded. "Jokes!"

"Like they say, it's the gym, and we've got to work out every day," Black Rose said of her craft, "and having them around has just made my career a lot better."

"It's not just a club. It's bigger than that."

The grayscale faces of greats like Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor grace the wall outside the club, welcoming guests and a new generation of Black representation in the art. The characters forming a scene from the iconic comedy "Harlem Nights" come to life through the brush of muralist Uncutt Art.

"It's not just a mural," the artist explained. "It's not just a club. It's bigger than that. We wanted to let the community know that we're coming to integrate and bring dopeness back."

The club offers the neighborhood a new legacy of creating legendary comedy.

Friday and Saturday's shows are sold out, but there are a few tickets left for Sunday and Monday, plus a full lineup for the month of June. To learn more, click here.

