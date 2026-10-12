Columbus Day Parade 2026 in NYC to take over Midtown Manhattan

Thousands of people will line Fifth Avenue in New York City for the annual Columbus Day Parade on Monday.

The parade runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 47th and 72nd streets. Parade officials say it is the world's largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture, with more than 100 groups participating and more than 1 million viewers.

The parade will celebrate the contributions of Italian Americans to the nation's history, culture and achievements with marching bands, floats, musical performances and ambassadors, organizers said.

The grand marshal for the 82nd annual parade is Ray Dalio, the founder and mentor of Bridgewater Associates, a philanthropist and author. His son will represent him in the festivities, along with Leandro Rizzuto, a U.S. ambassador, and Evelyn Grabiere, a doctor and Columbia professor.

The 2025 grand marshal, Joe Moglia, will also be in the opening of the parade along with other honorees. Last year's parade was canceled due to a nor'easter that brought high winds and heavy rain to the city.

Spectators can expect marching units from the NYPD, FDNY, DSNY and other public service organizations. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also scheduled to participate.

Other participants include sports coaches, players, school marching bands, university groups, singers and dancers. There will even be a dog riding on a Vespa.

The annual Columbus Day Mass will be held before the parade at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

There are numerous street closures that will impact residents and visitors in Manhattan.

Formation:

East 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous:

East 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

East 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 76th Street and East 68th Street

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place is also closed.