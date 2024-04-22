Columbia University rabbi says Jewish students should return to class after Passover

NEW YORK -- Mostly peaceful protests of the Israel-Hamas war continued for a sixth day at Columbia University on Monday.

Inside the growing encampment, the protesters said they will not leave until all of their demands are met. The demonstrations have transpired as Jewish students say they do not feel safe on campus.

As protesters chanted outside Columbia on Monday, students at Chabad of Columbia prepared for Passover celebrations, saying it has been frightening to come to school.

"When you walk by you hear things about like intifada and it's terrifying," student Zachary Singerman said. "To hear people who I go to class with, who I am in group projects with, who I am in clubs with, chanting for that? It's like a personal attack and it's a threat to me and my friends."

While classes Monday were virtual, the Chabad's rabbi is encouraging students to return to school after Passover.

"The Jewish students here are very strong and are proud and are confident," Yehuda Drizin said. "We don't back down. We don't leave. We are here and we're stronger than ever."

N.J. lawmaker: Protesters' "campaign of intimidation is sickening and shocking"

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, along with other lawmakers also coming to Columbia, walked by the student encampment and said the university by law must create a safe environment for Jewish students.

"Their campaign of intimidation is sickening and shocking," Gottheimer said.

"We want to make sure that the Palestinian people are not literally physically eliminated," one protester said.

"They want the larger community to consider what's happening right now in the Middle East. They want student voices to be heard," one man noted.

Lawmakers say Columbia's president, Minouche Shafik, must remove and suspend students breaking the university's code of conduct.

"I think the pressure is on for the university's president to step up and act," Gottheimer said.

1979 Iran hostage: Focus should be on Hamas hostages

Barry Rosen, who was held hostage by Iran's Islamic regime in 1979, said the focus should be on hostages taken by Hamas.

"This does immense damage to you personally for the rest of your life and these people should not be forgotten," Rosen said.

Shafik said action is being taken against those who break the rules. Meanwhile, some of the demonstrators said what they are doing is not antisemitic and that's why the lawmakers that spoke to CBS New York said Columbia and other universities across the nation need to teach students about antisemitism.