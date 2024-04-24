Columbia University "making important progress" in talks with pro-Palestinian protesters

NEW YORK -- Columbia University will continue to hold talks with pro-Palestinian protesters after extending the deadline to dismantle their encampment on the school's main lawn in Manhattan.

University President Dr. Minouche Shafik issued a statement Tuesday saying she and other school leaders were speaking with students to reach an agreement. A university spokesperson confirmed overnight the conversations will continue for the next 48 hours.

If the dialogue is unsuccessful, the school will consider alternative options for clearing out the lawn and restoring calm on campus so students can complete the rest of their semester.

Chopper 2 flew over the school early Wednesday morning, and dozens of tents remained in place. Over the course of the eight-day protest, demonstrators have continued to demand Columbia divest from Israel.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams applauded the security efforts on campus Tuesday, but said students who are peacefully protesting are not the problem.

"We can't have outside agitators come in and be disruptive to our city," Adams said in a briefing.

"I understand how important this is. Young people, in particular, are energized in their beliefs. But we have to have a respectful discourse," said Hochul. "This has gone too far."

Overnight, NYPD officers in riot gear cleared out a group of about 100 protesters just outside campus. They were chanting, waving flags and holding signs in solidarity with students.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to visit the university Wednesday to meet with Jewish students and hold a press conference about antisemitism on college campuses.

Columbia in talks with students

In her latest message to students and staff, Shafik wrote it is time to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that popped up a week ago on the university's West Lawn. Protesters took over the lawn in tents following Shafik's controversial testimony before Congress.

"The encampment raises serious safety concerns, disrupts campus life, and has created a tense and at times hostile environment for many members of our community," she wrote. "It is essential that we move forward with a plan to dismantle it."

Shafik said student organizers have been meeting with a small group of faculty, administrators and University Senators to "discuss the basis for dismantling the encampment, dispersing, and following university policies going forward." They were initially given until midnight Wednesday to come to an accord, but the deadline was later pushed back.

A university spokesperson confirmed early Wednesday the school was "making important progress" and "in light of this constructive dialogue, the university will continue conversations for the next 48 hours."

The spokesperson said students "have committed to dismantling and removing a significant number of tents" and said they would "ensure that those not affiliated with Columbia will leave. Only Columbia University students will be participating in the protest."

"Student protestors have taken steps to make the encampment welcome to all and have prohibited discriminatory or harassing language," the spokesperson added.

The group Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine released a statement early Wednesday saying it had broken off talks with school officials, claiming they were "refusing to bargain in good faith" and threatening to call in the NYPD and National Guard. The Columbia student newspaper reported an NYPD spokesperson could not confirm or deny whether the school had requested its presence on campus, and Hochul said Tuesday she did not plan to deploy the National Guard.

Due to security concerns, all classes on the school's Morningside campus are offering a hybrid option for the rest of the semester, which ends Monday. Commencement is scheduled for May 15.