Watch CBS News
Local News

Columbia University drops from 2nd to 18th on annual Best Colleges list

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Columbia University has dropped to number 18 on the new U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Colleges list.

It comes after the Ivy League school in Morningside Heights admitted it had submitted inaccurate data in earlier years.

Last year, Columbia was ranked second behind Princeton University.

U.S. News said it used data from a range of alternative sources, including from the federal government, in Columbia's latest ranking.

Princeton took the top spot again this year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Three schools tied for third place -- Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University.

To view the full list, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 3:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.