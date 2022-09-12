Columbia University drops from 2nd to 18th on annual Best Colleges list

NEW YORK -- Columbia University has dropped to number 18 on the new U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Colleges list.

It comes after the Ivy League school in Morningside Heights admitted it had submitted inaccurate data in earlier years.

Last year, Columbia was ranked second behind Princeton University.

U.S. News said it used data from a range of alternative sources, including from the federal government, in Columbia's latest ranking.

Princeton took the top spot again this year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Three schools tied for third place -- Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University.

