Columbia University formally notified its accreditation "may be in jeopardy." Read the letter.

Columbia University was formally notified Monday that its accreditation is at risk.

A letter from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education to Columbia Acting President Claire Shipman serves to "warn the institution that its accreditation may be in jeopardy" because of "insufficient evidence that the institution is currently in compliance" with MSCHE's standards on ethics and integrity.

This comes on the heels of the Education Department claiming the university had violated antidiscrimination laws, citing antisemitism on campus after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The school remains accredited while it is "on warning."

Next steps in the process

Columbia has until Nov. 3 to submit a "monitoring report ... demonstrating evidence that the institution has achieved and can sustain ongoing compliance."

The MSCHE letter says that report should include specifics on:

How the school is creating a climate of respect among students, faculty, staff and administrators across a range of backgrounds and ideas

A campus safety plan and how it has been implemented

Progress regarding addressing the Department of Education's claim of violating antidiscrimination laws

Columbia has an opportunity to challenge MSCHE's claims, and the university can also issue a statement in response.

Columbia responds to warning

"We are confident in our ability to work with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education to substantively and thoughtfully address the issues cited in the MSCHE notice posted today, including the concerns on campus climate, our campus safety policies and procedures, and our compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," a Columbia University spokesperson said. "Columbia is deeply committed to combating antisemitism on our campus and we will continue the important work of ensuring that Columbia is an open and inclusive place where students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds feel safe, supported and welcome. This is a priority for the University."

A college or university's accreditation is important not only for assuring students, staff and employers that the institution can provide a quality education, but also so that the school can access federal loans for students.

Read the notice from MSCHE