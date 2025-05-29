Columbia University student Yunseo Chung due in court to fight deportation

Columbia University student Yunseo Chung has a court hearing on her deportation case Thursday in New York City. Protesters are expected to gather outside the courthouse around noon.

Chung, a 21-year-old Korean native and green card holder, is suing the federal government after she learned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to deport her. ICE alleges she engaged in what it calls pro-Hamas protests, which she denies.

Chung's lawsuit claims ICE started targeting her after she was arrested and given a citation during a March 5 protest over Columbia taking disciplinary action against students who had been involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed it was seeking to deport Chung, saying she "engaged in concerning conduct," and characterizing the protest as "pro-Hamas."

Chung's attorneys called the idea that her speech in support of Palestinians could jeopardize U.S. foreign policy "a preposterous proposition."

A judge granted a temporary restraining order to block her deportation back in March.

On Wednesday, a judge also blocked the deportation of fellow Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, saying removing him over his beliefs would likely violate the constitution. The judge stopped short of ordering Khalil released from ICE custody in Louisiana, asking his attorneys to further respond to claims he failed to disclose information on his residency application.

ICE protest outside immigration court in SoHo

Meanwhile on Wednesday, demonstrators clashed with police outside federal immigration court in SoHo.

The chaos led to about two dozen people arrested on charges including obstructing government administration.

The protest came hours after witnesses reported several people were taken into custody inside the ICE field office.

Critics say the Trump administration is now increasingly using immigration hearings as an opportunity to arrest and detain migrants.

That's what happened to a Bronx public school student, identified as 20-year-old Dylan from Venezuela. He was in Lower Manhattan for a hearing on his asylum request when he was taken into custody last week.

Mayor Eric Adams has refused to get involved in his case.