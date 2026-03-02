Case dismissed against Columbia student detained by immigration agents, court records say

The case against the Columbia student detained by immigration agents inside her off-campus apartment has been dismissed, according to court records.

Elmina "Ellie" Aghayeva was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday morning.

The incident triggered widespread criticism from political leaders across New York, and later that day, hundreds gathered at Columbia University for a peaceful demonstration.

Claims of false representation

The university's acting president, Claire Shipman, said the agents entered the Columbia residential building, saying they were searching for a missing child.

"Our security cameras captured the agents in the hallway showing pictures of the alleged missing child," part of her statement read.

The Department of Homeland Security rejected the allegations.

"The building manager and her roommate let officers into the apartment," DHS said in a statement, in part. "The Homeland Security Investigators verbally identified themselves and visibly wore badges around their necks. They did NOT and would not identify themselves as NYPD."

Immigration officials told CBS News they arrested Aghayeva, who is from Azerbaijan. DHS said her student visa was revoked "for failing to attend classes" in 2016.

After about 12 hours in custody, she was released that afternoon. Aghayeva posted on social media, saying, "I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay. I am so sorry, but I am in complete shock over what happened ... I need a little bit of time to process everything."

NYC Mayor Mamdani advocates for Aghayeva

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Trump when the incident happened.

He said he spoke with the president about what happened, and that Mr. Trump told him the student would be "released imminently."