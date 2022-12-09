Historian's push to landmark former Black school in Chelsea sees movement

NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.

At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original.

"One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.

Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public archives, Washington discovered that in 1853, builders followed a template blueprint that could be seen around the city.

Today, the exterior stills shows signs of original details, slightly worse for wear. The interior has been empty for years.

"I was just dying to know," Washington said, "and from the outside, you know, it's scruffy looking."

The school taught boys and girls, as well as adults, and it hosted dignitaries from around the country to speak to the bustling Black community of the Tenderloin District, under the leadership of the city's first Black female principal Sara Tompkins, later known as Sara Garnet. That made it a target during the Civil War Draft Riots of 1863.

"There are accounts of the mobs coming down 17th Street trying to get in," Washington said. "But Sara Tompkins had all the teachers blocking, barricading doors, and then the mob lost interest because they found an easier target across the street."

A different demographic now makes up much of the neighborhood. The New York City Sanitation Department owns the property, but has not found much use for it, leading to vandalism and the potential for break-ins with broken and cracked open windows.

Washington first petitioned to landmark the school in 2018 and has the continued backing of the Chelsea Land Use Committee of Community Board 4.

"The history that's been encapsulated in this building is at risk of being eroded and potentially lost forever," said Chelsea Land Use co-chair Jessica Chait.

Earlier this year, a structural evaluation revealed a sound foundation, but the building needs a new roof, which urban planners estimate could cost north of $1 million. A Sanitation spokesman acknowledged the ongoing discussion regarding landmark status, but admits the department's hands are tied, saying in a statement:

"We are in discussions with DCAS and the Landmarks Preservation Commission to advance the landmarking process and identify a long-term strategy for the structure. We are not currently funded to rehabilitate it, and we have a long list of dire facilities needs that we need to prioritize, with the safety of our workforce at the forefront. "We are happy to continue working with the Community Board and local elected officials to move this process forward and celebrate the history of this building as a resource for the community."

In a hopeful move towards progress, this week Washington learned he will finally see inside, invited to tour the former school with Sanitation and other city officials including Council member Eric Boettcher.

"Everybody's been salivating over this opportunity," Washington said.

Ideally, he wants the property transferred to another department with the money and mission to restore it to a community center of today, with a lasting legacy.

"A little elbow grease, you know, can do the trick and make something look brand new," Washington suggested.

"We want to be sure that when it is landmarked, that this building will persevere for the next 150 years and be able to continue to tell that story," added Chait.

Last month, Community Board 4 submitted the former school on its list of funding priority requests for the city's budget.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn elementary school PS 9 renamed itself after Sara Garnet.

To add your name to Washington's petition for landmarking the building, click here.

