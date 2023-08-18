College students getting scammed by fake apartment listings and shady landlords, New York official warns

New York official warns shady landlords out to scam college students

NEW YORK -- Moving trucks are a hot commodity as college students return to campus, but some students might learn a hard lesson right away if they're not careful.

Some students planning to live off-campus have been sending money for apartments they've never seen. In some cases, the apartments may not even exist.

"In these instances, the scam will manifest when you engage and the person that is representing to be the property owner or representative of the property owner, doesn't actually own the property, and the property may not even exist," said Paula O'Brien, director of the New York State Division of Consumer Protection.

O'Brien said it continues to happen to college students.

"It's moving quickly and it's responding to the urgency because these scammers are going to tell you, 'Listen, I'd love you to be my roommate, I really want you, but I have seven other people that want this apartment too.'"

According to O'Brien, there are at least three things to check to make sure you don't find yourself in a similar situation:

Confirm the rental listing is legitimate, because scammers often post fake listings or properties that are not actually on the market. Inspect the premises. Review all terms and conditions of the agreement and have everything in writing.

Otherwise, finding the perfect apartment could easily lead to the perfect cautionary tale.