Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka face off at U.S. Open today

Who to watch out for at this year's U.S. Open

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are scheduled to face each other in the U.S. Open's fourth round Monday. The match is set for 1:10 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

It's one of the most-anticipated matchups of the U.S. Open so far, and the winner will make it to this year's quarterfinals.

Gauff, a 21-year-old from Florida, is the Grand Slam tournament's No. 3 seed. Osaka, a 27-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the U.S. with her family at age 3, is the No. 23 seed.

They have won a combined three titles at the U.S. Open.

Flashback to Osaka vs. Gauff at 2019 U.S. Open

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka speak following their Women's Singles third round match on day six of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2019. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

It will be the sixth matchup between Gauff and Osaka as pros — and the second at Flushing Meadows.

Back in 2019, Osaka defeated a 15-year-old Gauff in straight sets, then consoled the teary American afterward and invited her to speak to the spectators.

Gauff has won three of the four matches they have played against each other since then, so she leads the head-to-head series 3-2.

Osaka owns four Grand Slam singles championships, including at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020. The other two came at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.

Gauff, who has been working with a new coach on her serve to try to overcome double-faulting problems, has collected two major trophies in singles — at the U.S. Open in 2023 and the French Open this year — and one in doubles.