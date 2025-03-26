Clippers prevent Knicks from clinching a playoff spot with 126-113 victory

James Harden had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a playoff berth with a 126-113 victory Wednesday night.

Norman Powell added 19 points and Ivica Zubac finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who improved to 41-31 and tied Golden State for sixth place in the Western Conference, the final guaranteed postseason place.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, who were looking to follow Cleveland and Boston and become the third team to wrap up a spot in the East.

The Knicks started impressively on the second night of a back-to-back, going 8 for 9 en route to an 18-5 lead. But the Clippers blew by them with a 16-3 run to end the third quarter and broke it open in the fourth.

Takeaways

Clippers: Los Angeles bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma City that snapped its five-game winning streak and got off to a good start on a four-game road trip as it tries to avoid the play-in tournament.

Knicks: The Knicks fell to 5-5 without Jalen Brunson (sprained right ankle) and are running out of point guards. Deuce McBride, his original replacement, was out with a strained left groin and Cam Payne missed the second half after spraining his right ankle while scoring 15 points in the first half.

Key moment

With the Clippers down 81-78, Harden scored their next 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers, to power the 16-3 finish to the third quarter.

Key stat

A night after his first triple-double with the Knicks, Towns had his 18th game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, tying Patrick Ewing for third-most in a season by a Knicks player.

Up next

The Clippers stay in New York to visit Brooklyn on Friday. The Knicks visit Milwaukee on Friday.