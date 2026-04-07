Video shows family's dog being taken off porch in Clifton, N.J.

A New Jersey family's beloved dog was apparently stolen right off their back porch.

William Chan said his dog, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix named Rocky, got loose Sunday, running outside their Clifton home.

Rocky, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix William Chan

Woman, child seen taking dog

Video from a Ring camera shows Rocky being chased in the yard by a child holding a blanket, then a woman emerges from a black SUV.

Rocky runs up onto the home's back porch, where the woman and the child corner him and grab him before returning to the SUV and taking off.

Chan and his family were away on vacation at the time, and Chan's nephew Chris Chan was dog-sitting.

"In the video, he's on property, and then he's coming back up the steps, trying to get home," Chris Chan said.

"When he goes out, he knows to go to the back steps," William Chan said.

The family said Rocky was wearing a harness and tag at the time.

Police want to talk to the woman seen in the footage, and anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the Clifton Police Department.

Clifton Police want to speak to the woman caught on camera taking a dog from outside a home on April 5, 2026. William Chan

Family pleads for dog's safe return

William Chan said he was upset and angry when he saw the video.

"I couldn't believe that this happened, people could do something like that. I was just, I was stunned," he said.

"It was shocking to say the least," William Chan's wife said.

The Chan family believes the apparent theft was premediated.

"They had the blanket out already when the kid was chasing the dog," William Chan's wife said.

"The more we watch the video, it just seems like the intent was there," Chris Chan said.

"You don't do something like that. I mean, the dog had a harness," William Chan said. "It's somebody else's property. I teach my kids not to do that. What's not theirs is not theirs."

The incident has left neighbors unnerved, as well.

"I don't know why anybody would do that to anybody," neighbor Michael Tomicich said. "Go to the shelter. There's shelters, there's places all the time giving away dogs."

The Chan family is pleading for Rocky's safe return, no questions asked.

"If you did it on purpose, accident, it doesn't matter. All I want is for a safe return and for Rocky to be back home with us," William Chan said.