Clear and cool Christmas Eve, but all eyes are on Friday's snow

Merry Christmas Eve!

It'll be a bright, but blustery day with highs in the low to mid 40s. With winds gusting 30-35 mph at times, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s all day. But it stays dry for any local travel you may be doing, so that's the plus side.

Other than increasing clouds, tonight will be quiet for Santa. Lows will be in the 20s for most, and low 30s in the city.

As for Christmas Day, things start out mostly cloudy with even an isolated flurry in the air. We should get some clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the mid 40s. With less wind tomorrow, it won't feel as cold.

Then our eyes turn to the next storm system which we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for.

The timing is Friday evening into Saturday morning, and models are in agreement we'll be seeing a plowable snowfall.

An early call would be 3-6" for many, with 6"+ for areas north and west of the city. It will ultimately depend on the track, so expect some updates to the snow map as new data comes in.

Either way, confidence is fairly high in a snowfall starting Friday evening with travel disruptions overnight into Saturday morning.

Keep it tuned here, and we'll bring you all the latest watches, warnings and alerts. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday!