Staff at Bronx's Clay Avenue Health Center celebrates $2.6 million renovation

NEW YORK -- The inside of the Clay Avenue Health Center at the Acacia Network facility now looks different after receiving a $2.6 million renovation, but according to clinic patient William Schouten the friendly care remains the same.

"When you came here, it was more institutionalized before, a few years ago, but now it's more of a homecoming. You feel comfortable here," Schouten said.

Capacity expanded by 21%, officials say

Clay Avenue serves in the Bronx as a federally qualified health center under the nonprofit Acacia Network's primary care branch called La Casa De Salud.

Lauren Mendenhall, the branch's executive director, said the renovation allows the clinic to serve more people in the community.

"We've gone from 10 exam rooms to 13 exam rooms. We did a full gut renovation, through this grants. And so with that, we've been able to expand our capacity by 21%, which means we can see more individuals as more community members who need us most," Mendenhall said.

Nurses at the clinic like Roselyn Conesa said they are also excited about the change.

"It feels great. You know, it's better access for the patients. We have new equipment here to serve the patients. So it's, you know it's community based. I think that's something that the community needed," Conesa said.

The doors of the newly renovated clinic opened in June 2024, with the ribbon cutting taking place earlier in February.

A "one-stop shop" that serves "everyone"

The Clinic provides a variety of services including telehealth, and walk-ins.

"Clay Family Health Center is so important to this community in the Bronx because it's a primary care. It's a one-stop shop, and we serve everyone, regardless of who you are, what your background is, your ability to pay, your documentation status," Mendenhall said.

"I see a psych here. I see my medical issues here. And I also have a therapist here. So it's like one place. I don't have to run around going from place to place to get my medical needs," Schouten said.

