Despite congestion pricing pause, this Brooklyn subway accessibility project is going forward

NEW YORK - Despite the pause in congestion pricing derailing over two dozen subway accessibility projects, the MTA broke ground Monday on a station refurbishment project in Brooklyn that will include three new elevators to make it easier for seniors and riders with disabilities to ride the rails.

When Gov. Kathy Hochul paused congestion pricing, the MTA was forced to pause plans to make 23 stations accessible. The Classon Avenue station is going forward due to an infusion of nearly $900 million in federal funds secured by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The money will allow the MTA to bring accessibility projects to 13 stations in the five boroughs.

Monday, the MTA announced a major renovation project at the Classon Avenue station in Brooklyn, including the installation of three elevators, the refurbishment of seven staircases, and four new turnstiles.

"This wouldn't be happening without our federal partners," MTA chair Janno Lieber said.

G train has needed help for a long time, Jeffries says

Jeffries said that when he grew up in the area, the G train was in need of help.

"The G train was one of the subway lines that I tried to avoid, in fact. I used to think, I'm being honest, y'all, I'm from Brooklyn. I used to think that the 'G' in G train stood for 'gangster,'" Jeffries said.

"Accessibility benefits everyone. We're the only community that, at some point in your time, you join it, right? And you want to be able to still access your life," one Williamsburg resident said.

Lieber was asked again Monday about congestion pricing, and he said he takes Gov. Kathy Hochul at her word that she will either "un-pause" congestion pricing or find the money to pay for the projects the MTA wants to do. Hochul has said the MTA financing plan will be part of her new budget proposal, which means the earliest we'll know how she plans to get the money is next January.

If it's not congestion pricing, she will have to find a way to persuade the legislature to go along.