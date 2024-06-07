New York legislative session ending without MTA bailout, sources say. What happens next?

NEW YORK -- New York's legislative session is coming to an end Friday without finding a plan to fund critical MTA projects that were depending on money from congestion pricing, sources tell CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer.

If Gov. Kathy Hochul can come up with a deal the Legislature approve, she would have to call them back for a special session.

The MTA needs $15 billion in funding to make necessary upgrades and fixes to the subway system and continue projects like the Second Avenue Subway expansion in East Harlem.

When Hochul announced she was postponing congestion pricing indefinitely, she promised the state had "set aside funding to backstop the MTA capital plan" and was exploring other funding sources.

Sources tell CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer the governor was offering to sign bills she had initially been opposed to in an attempt to get lawmakers to bail out the MTA.

The governor proposed a new payroll tax, but lawmakers rejected it. They also considered a plan called the "IOU Bill," which would have had the state pledge to back $1 billion worth of MTA bonds without identifying where the money would come from. The bill would have allowed the MTA to sell bonds that would fund critical infrastructure projects.

Litigation in the works to sue Gov. Hochul over congestion pricing delay

A number of lawmakers have said publicly that the governor's decision to put the brakes on congestion pricing was illegal because it was a bill that was passed by the Legislature and signed, and Kramer has learned that litigation is in the works to sue Hochul and force her to revoke her decision.

If the suit is successful, the governor will have to allow congestion pricing to start.