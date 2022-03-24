Civilian Complaint Review Board: Dozens of NYPD officers were guilty of misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests

NEW YORK -- An NYPD watchdog says more than 100 officers are guilty of misconduct during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

CBS2's Ali Bauman covered the protests and has the latest.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board -- CCRB -- is still investigating the more than 300 complaints made against the NYPD, stemming from the protests. So far, it has substantiated over one-third of those allegations, which were made against 104 police officers.

The CCRB began its investigation last summer after receiving hundreds of complaints relating to the behavior of NYPD officers during the protests.

At this point, the review board is recommending the highest level of discipline for 61 officers, whom they say should face an administrative trial.

However, the CCRB claims the NYPD has already waived discipline for 14 of those officers and has only disciplined 10.

Additionally, the CCRB says it has hit several roadblocks during its 18-month investigation, including identifying the officers in the complaints.

The CCRB says that's because some officers were covering their names and shield during protests, were wearing protective equipment that does not belong to them, and were not properly using body-worn cameras, all of which are violations of police protocol.

In a statement, the CCRB interim chair said, in part, "New Yorkers have waited a long time to see accountability for the misconduct that occurred in the 2020 protests."

When the CCRB completes its investigation, it will release a report with recommendations on how the NYPD can improve training and protest response.

CBS2 has reached out to the NYPD and police officers' union for comment, but has not heard back.