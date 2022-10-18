City leaders highlight resources during town hall for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NEW YORK - October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Tuesday, city leaders and advocates gathered for a town hall to discuss this difficult topic.

Hosted by the mayor's Office to end Domestic and Gender-based Violence, the event focused on the services and resources for survivors in the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.

Some speakers addressed those lost to domestic violence, and the work that lies ahead.

"There's oppressive values and norms that we hold that's deeply ingrained in South Asian and Indo-Caribbean culture that we must dismantle," one person said.

"To any domestic violence survivors watching who are experiencing abuse, all I ask for you today is to take the first step and to reach out," said New York State Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar.

If you need help, here's a list of resources: