Citibank accused of failing to protect, reimburse victims of fraud in lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James

NY Attorney General sues Citibank for failing to protect customers

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Citibank for allegedly failing to protect and reimburse victims of fraud.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, James claims customers lost millions of dollars as a result of the company's weak security and anti-fraud measures.

The lawsuit also alleges the bank does not do enough to prevent unauthorized account takeovers and misleads customers about their rights after their accounts are hacked.

In a statement, Citibank says the company works extremely hard to prevent threats from affecting their clients while helping those who become victims of fraud.