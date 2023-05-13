Watch CBS News
CBS2's Cindy Hsu gives commencement speech for St. Thomas Aquinas College

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- It's Mental Health Awareness Month, and CBS2 is committed to breaking the stigma.

Leading the way of bringing mental health issues into open conversation is CBS2's Cindy Hsu, who gave the commencement speech for St. Thomas Aquinas College on Friday.

The school started a scholarship in Hsu's name last year for students who plan on going into the mental health field.

Hsu was awarded an honorary doctorate.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 8:52 PM

