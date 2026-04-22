Evander, Denkey score stoppage-time goals for Cincinnati in 4-4 tie with NYCFC

Evander da Silva Ferreira — known simply as "Evander" — converted from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Kevin Denkey scored two goals for Cincinnati FC in a 4-4 tie with New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Andrei Chirila scored his first MLS goal in his fourth career appearance to cap the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time and, about three minutes later, Evander's penalty kick capped the scoring.

Cincinnati (2-4-3), which rallied from a three-goal deficit against New York City, is winless in four straight.

Nicolás Fernández scored two goals for NYCFC. Agustin Ojeda and Talles Magno each added a goal.

NYCFC (3-3-3) is winless in five straight.

Denkey scored goals in the 32nd and 65th minutes.

Fernández has eight goals this season, second most in MLS behind Nashville's Sam Surridge (nine). The 26-year-old Fernández became the fourth player in NYCFC history to score at least 10 goals in their first 20 regular-season appearances (Fernández has 11 goals).

Fernández opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Aiden O'Neill's shot from outside the left corner of the penalty area was stopped by goalkeeper Roman Celentano but the ball slipped out of his grasp and Fernández slammed the rebound inside the right post.

Maxi Moralez played a first-touch pass to the edge of the area and Fernández, who outraced the defense to the ball and scored from the right corner of the 6-yard box to give NYCFC a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe left the game due to injury and was replaced by Alvas Powell in the 23rd minute.

Celentano finished with five saves.