Acosta, Nwobodo rally Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Luciano Acosta scored on a late penalty kick and Obinna Nwobodo found the net in stoppage time to rally FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Omir Fernandez scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and the Red Bulls took a 1-0 lead into halftime. It was his third goal of the season.

Acosta answered with a PK goal of his own in the 80th minute to knot the score. Obinna followed with his second goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the third minute of extra time. Acosta's goal was his 11th of the season, third highest in the league.

Cincinnati (14-2-6) improves to 5-1-3 in its last eight matches with the Red Bulls (6-8-8). The Supporters' Shield leaders entered play on their first skid of the season after a 0-1-2 three-match run. Cincinnati allowed multiple goals in all three matches.

The Red Bulls had scored multiple goals in three of their previous four matches after doing so just twice in their first 17.

Carlos Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls. Roman Celantano did not make a save for Cincinnati.

New York, which was trying to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season, won the first four meetings between the clubs in all competitions.

Cincinnati returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. New York travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.