2-year-old boy shot in the Bronx; police searching for gunman

NEW YORK -- A 2-year-old boy was shot in the Bronx on Saturday, and police are searching for the gunman.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse.

Police say the child and his mom were leaving a bank when shots were apparently fired from across the street. The 2-year-old was struck in the hip.

The child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

A police source says the little boy's birthday is Sunday.

Police say multiple shell casings were recovered on East Fordham Road.

The suspect was last seen running north on Creston Avenue towards 190th Street.

Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene after attending the funeral for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot in the line of duty earlier this week.

"When you are coming from a police funeral where a gun took the life of a young police officer, and now you're hear a shooting like this, just tells the city why we are so committed to take these illegal guns off the street," Adams said.

"We gotta keep our prayers and be careful, be aware what's going on because I know it's going to get worse in the summer," Bronx resident Dania Da Arrios said.

The investigation is ongoing.