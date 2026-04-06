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5-year-old boy plunges from Bronx fire escape after crawling out window, police sources say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A 5-year-old boy plunged from a third-story window in the Bronx Monday morning, police said. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at East 167th Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania. 

The boy was found conscious and alert at the scene and was rushed to Harlem Hospital. He suffered head injuries, and his chin was bruised. He's expected to recover. 

The boy had climbed onto a kitchen counter and then out onto a fire escape before falling, police sources said. There were no window guards, and the boy's mother was home at the time, sources said. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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