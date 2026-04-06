5-year-old boy plunges from Bronx fire escape after crawling out window, police sources say

A 5-year-old boy plunged from a third-story window in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at East 167th Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania.

The boy was found conscious and alert at the scene and was rushed to Harlem Hospital. He suffered head injuries, and his chin was bruised. He's expected to recover.

The boy had climbed onto a kitchen counter and then out onto a fire escape before falling, police sources said. There were no window guards, and the boy's mother was home at the time, sources said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.