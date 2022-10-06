Vote expected on $363M construction bond proposal in Cherry Hill school district

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- A vote is expected Thursday on a major school spending plan in Cherry Hill.

Voters will decide on whether to approve a construction bond proposal for the district's 19 schools. It totals $363 million.

The Cherry Hill superintendent, who supports the proposal, says foundational pieces of the infrastructure need to be upgraded. That includes air conditioning, entrances, doors, windows, plumbing, parking lots and athletic fields.