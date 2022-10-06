Watch CBS News
Local News

Vote expected on $363M construction bond proposal in Cherry Hill school district

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Vote expected on Cherry Hill school spending plan
Vote expected on Cherry Hill school spending plan 00:32

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- A vote is expected Thursday on a major school spending plan in Cherry Hill.

Voters will decide on whether to approve a construction bond proposal for the district's 19 schools. It totals $363 million.

The Cherry Hill superintendent, who supports the proposal, says foundational pieces of the infrastructure need to be upgraded. That includes air conditioning, entrances, doors, windows, plumbing, parking lots and athletic fields.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 8:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.