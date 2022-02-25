Chef Joe Reale faces off for National Clam Chowder Day on "The Talk"

NEW YORK - It's National Clam Chowder Day, so chefs from Boston and New York will compete Friday afternoon on "The Talk" to see who has the best chowder: New England or Manhattan.

Joe Reale of Popei's Clam Bar and Seafood Restaurant in Bethpage, Long Island is representing New York.

He's taking on Meredith Tipping from the Boston Sail Loft.

Both are family-owned businesses that have been making chowder for decades.

Reale explains what makes Popei's Manhattan clam chowder stand out.

"It's just fresh products, from the potatoes, the onions, tomatoes, carrots, celery. And then you have to have a nice Long Island fresh clam. All that juice goes in there, you put that in. That's the secret ingredient," he said.

The judges clearly enjoyed tasting the chowder, but who won? You'll have to tune in Friday afternoon to find out.

You can watch "The Talk" right here on CBS2 at 2 p.m.