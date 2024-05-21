Cheez-It opens Cheez-In Diner in Woodstock, N.Y. for one week only

NEW YORK - Woodstock, N.Y. is best known for hosting one of the most famous concerts of all time.

Now, it's taking another shot at fame.

The Cheez-In Diner, a pop-up, will be open for just one week in the town, which is roughly two hours away from New York City.

It's the second time Cheez-It has opened a destination pop-up shop - last year they set one up in California's Joshua Tree National Park.

"So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again. That's why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans' go-to snack nationwide," Cheez-It Senior Brand Director Cara Tragseiler said.

Motion Bazaar// Ryan Gregory, Photographer

So what's on the menu? How about a Cheez-It milkshake, "a creamy vanilla shake blended with Cheez-It crackers, a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker," the company said.

Also available: A pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles, and extra large Cheez-It cracker; A grilled cheese with Texas toast, pimento cheese, and a Cheez-It cracker crust; Chicken tenders breaded in Cheez-Its, and mac and cheese with Cheez-It cracker sauce and crumble on top.

Of course, there are also Cheez-It-inspired sides including fries and a biscuit, and you can finish off your meal with cheesecake with Cheez-It cracker pie crust topped with caramel and Cheez-It crackers.

The dining experience would not be complete without playing a song from a jukebox that accepts Cheez-It crackers instead of money.

The diner is open from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Friday through Sunday, it will be open from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock.