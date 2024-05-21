Watch CBS News
Cheez-It opens Cheez-In Diner in Woodstock, N.Y. for one week only

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Woodstock, N.Y. is best known for hosting one of the most famous concerts of all time

Now, it's taking another shot at fame. 

The Cheez-In Diner, a pop-up, will be open for just one week in the town, which is roughly two hours away from New York City. 

It's the second time Cheez-It has opened a destination pop-up shop - last year they set one up in California's Joshua Tree National Park. 

"So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again. That's why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans' go-to snack nationwide," Cheez-It Senior Brand Director Cara Tragseiler said. 

Cheez-It-Diner-Burger---Milkshake-Horizontal
Motion Bazaar// Ryan Gregory, Photographer

So what's on the menu? How about a Cheez-It milkshake, "a creamy vanilla shake blended with Cheez-It crackers, a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker," the company said. 

Also available: A pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles, and extra large Cheez-It cracker; A grilled cheese with Texas toast, pimento cheese, and a Cheez-It cracker crust; Chicken tenders breaded in Cheez-Its, and mac and cheese with Cheez-It cracker sauce and crumble on top. 

Of course, there are also Cheez-It-inspired sides including fries and a biscuit, and you can finish off your meal with cheesecake with Cheez-It cracker pie crust topped with caramel and Cheez-It crackers. 

The dining experience would not be complete without playing a song from a jukebox that accepts Cheez-It crackers instead of money. 

The diner is open from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Friday through Sunday, it will be open from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the Managing Editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 10:53 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

