Charles Foehner, facing weapons charges after shooting alleged robber in Queens, returns to court
NEW YORK -- Charles Foehner, the man charged after shooting and killing an alleged robber in Queens, was back in court Monday.
Detectives said Foehner, a 65-year-old retired doorman, fatally shot a man who was trying to rob him at 82nd Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens on May 31.
- Read More: Man who told police he shot another man trying to rob him in Queens now facing weapons charges
Foehner faces weapons charges after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he had more than two dozen weapons - including pistols, shotguns and an AK-47 - but was only licensed for five.
Foehner made no comment while leaving court on Monday.
