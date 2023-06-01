Man who told police he shot another man trying to rob him in Queens now facing weapons charges
NEW YORK -- A man who told police he shot and killed someone trying to rob him is facing weapons charges.
The shooting happened Wednesday in Kew Gardens, Queens.
Charles Foehner, 65, told officers he opened fire on 32-year-old Cody Gonzalez. Foehner says Gonzalez had a sharp object when he demanded cash and cigarettes. Police say that sharp object turned out to be a pen.
Investigators say Foehner did not have a permit for the gun.
