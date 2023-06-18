Central Park's Boathouse reopens for the summer

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- The Boathouse in Central Park is now open for the summer.

Legends Hospitality, which provides concessions for Yankee Stadium, signed a contract with the city to take over operations of the iconic location.

Saturday, the café and rowboat rentals reopened following extensive renovations.

The dining room and patio overlooking the lake opens late summer or early fall.

The Boathouse closed in 2022 when the contract with the previous operator ended.

