Center for Food Action holding annual fundraiser to fight food insecurity in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. -- The Center for Food Action is holding its annual fundraiser in Teaneck on Monday to help families facing food insecurity. 

The nonprofit is New Jersey's largest food pantry distribution center and serves 100 towns between Bergen County and Passaic County

Executive director Nicole Davis said the Center for Food Action takes a different approach to feed those in need. 

"Pantry systems traditionally do prepackaged food. So we want to move people away from that because we know that the comorbidities of diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity happen in that way. So the more fresh items we can get people, especially seniors and children, the better," said Davis. 

The fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glenpointe Marriott in Teaneck. 

First published on October 9, 2023 / 11:40 AM

