Arts center at landmark Upper West Side church being evicted after years-long fight over lease

After years of fighting to keep its lease at a landmark church on the Upper West Side, an arts center has been served eviction papers.

They have days to move out but aren't giving up just yet.

Arts center offers rehearsal space, performance venues

Right outside West Park Presbyterian Church, supporters signed a petition Wednesday to keep the Center at West Park at the landmark location.

"It is the only not-for-profit building of this nature that you can have a self-sustaining arts and culture community space and a sacred space on Sunday for Lighthouse Chapel," said Debby Hirschman, executive director of Center at West Park.

Throughout the building, spaces are used for different forms of rehearsals.

"When you walk into this room, it's like a totally different world," said Hazen Cuyler, artistic director of Greenhouse Ensemble.

"It's so exciting to be able to offer affordable rehearsal space, offer performances in a venue that artists early in their careers are often not able to access," said Madelyn Paquette, a resident producer with the arts center.

Church wants building to be demolished, rebuilt

But all of this will soon come to an end. Center at West Park has been told they must move out by Monday.

After a years-long battle, the church's lawyer says the Court of Appeals agreed that the lease violated the religious corporation law.

This will give the 135-year-old church an opportunity to go through the landmark preservation process to enforce its rights to be demolished and rebuilt.

"The church is a beautiful structure, and it's serving a great purpose," event host Stephen Adly Guirgis said.

Paquette said losing the space would be "devastating."

The church's lawyer says locks will be changed on Tuesday and anyone inside will be removed.

Meanwhile, Hirschman says although they do have backup locations ready, the fight isn't over just yet.