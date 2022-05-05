Landmarks Preservation Commission to review West Park Presbyterian Church's status, potentially opening the door for a sale

NEW YORK -- The battle over the fate of a historic Upper West Side church continued Thursday. One side is fighting to keep West Park Presbyterian Church's landmark status. The other wants it stripped.

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, church officials opposed the decision granting landmark status in 2010 because they didn't have the money to restore it.

Church officials believe it would cost about $50 million to restore the building. It gets more expensive to maintain every year and they're out of money, they said.

They want to sell it to a developer who will build a new community arts and worship space inside a new building.

"There was an offer to buy the church at one point. It was really not considered realistic given the low cost of the offer. At one point, the center had offered to buy the air rights from the church for $2 million. But that $2 million wouldn't have begun to pay for the restoration costs that are needed, even on the facade," said Roger Leaf, chair of West Park Presbyterian Church.

The Center at West Park, the primary tenant and manager of the building, made that offer. It's an arts nonprofit that uses the church seven days a week. They provide affordable performance and rehearsal space.

They think they can get repairs done for $10 million, not $50 million, and believe they can get funding to preserve the historic space.

"If they will sell it to us, it will become no longer a religious institution and we can get state funding, and federal funding," said Susan E. Sullivan, chair of the Center at West Park outreach committee.

So what happens next? It's up to the Landmarks Preservation Commission to decide whether to remove the church's landmark status.

If the landmark status stays in place, a sale to a developer cannot happen.