Long Island cemetery invites families to submit names to be on 9/11 memorial

As the Tri-State Area prepares to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, families have a last chance to permanently honor those killed that day and those who later died from 9/11-related illnesses.

However, the deadline to submit their names for one Long Island memorial is fast approaching.

How to apply for the Holy Rood 9/11 memorial

Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury is inviting more families of those killed on 9/11 and from related illnesses to submit their loved ones' names so they can appear on its 9/11 memorial wall. There is no charge, and people of all faiths are eligible. The deadline to submit a loved one's name is this Saturday, to be completed for a special Mass at the cemetery on Sept. 11.

The Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury on Long Island is offering families of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, or who died of related illnesses, the opportunity to put their loved ones' names on its 9/11 memorial wall. CBS News New York

The process for families to follow is easy. Simply complete a special form that is found online and submit by email or mail by Aug. 1, 2026. The form is available online here, or by email.

"We would like to get the word out to as many families as possible. If they'd like their loved one memorialized, please fill out an application. We would love to add their loved one to our wall," said Richard Bie, president of Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island. "Those names will be memorialized and never forgotten."

Nearly 600 names already engraved

The wounds never heal for Ingrid Shea, whose husband, Nassau Police Lt. Michael Shea, lost his battle with 9/11-related brain cancer at just 52.

"I don't want him to be forgotten. He's a police officer that went down to 9/11 to do his job," Ingrid Shea said.

His name will join the 600 already engraved on the memorial wall.

"It means a lot to me to have his name somewhere, especially with his law enforcement brothers and sisters," Ingrid Shea said.

The memorial includes graves of first responders, heroes who rushed toward danger. It's a sobering reminder of the lives cut short.

At the center stands a replica of Michelangelo's "La Pietà," a symbol of sacrifice that continues 25 years later.

And while there are other memorial walls etched with thousands of names across the region, families say there is something about a cemetery that offers special solace, especially at Holy Rood, where trains pass hourly.

"I'm on the train and I see that, and it's a good thing," Ingrid Shea said. "They're not alone and they are not forgotten."