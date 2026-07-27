Thousands sign petition asking NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Here's why.

Thousands of 9/11 victims' families are asking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend this year's solemn remembrance ceremony.

In fact, an online petition has already collected more than 16,000 signatures.



Read more: NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin requests funds for 9/11 ground zero air quality investigation

Why some don't want the mayor in attendance on 9/11

Monica Iken Murphy last her 37-year-old husband, Michael, on 9/11. He worked on the 84th floor of the south tower.

"For me, myself, I feel anyone who attends this 25th pivotal anniversary for us, we just want a little time for ourselves, and we don't want someone just coming in, who just came into office, who really wasn't there," Murphy said.

She's one of thousands of people who signed the petition asking organizers of the 25th remembrance ceremony to carefully consider Mamdani's participation, saying, "Concerns have been raised about Mr. Mamdani's public positions, associations, and responses to rhetoric that many perceive as hostile."

The petition questions Mamdani's affiliation with people who have been accused of being anti-American, including his father, and says the event is grounded in shared American values, including "recognition of the gravity of the attacks, and a clear rejection of the ideologies that contributed to such violence."

Some cite "the people he supports"

Giovanni Galante started the petition with another 9/11 widow. His 29-year-old wife, Grace Catherine Galante, worked on the 105th floor of the north tower.

"We felt that having Mamdani there would show a disrespect to our family members because of the people he supports," Galante said.

"Until he does something proactive for the 9/11 community, he should just sit there in City Hall," 9/11 advocate John Feal said.

Some said they don't see the wisdom in trying to keep Mamdani away.

"We lost 29 people in our parish in St. Clare's. That's how I first got involved. I think everyone's entitled to their own opinion," added Dennis McKeon, organizer of the 9/11 survivor group on Staten Island. "There's been mayors and governors for the past 25 years that really did nothing to help the 9/11 family members. They were never banned. I mean, you know, it's just a very difficult time."

Mamdani plans to stand "alongside them" on 9/11

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked the mayor how he feels about the fact that there is a movement trying to keep him away.

"I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them at this year's 9/11 commemoration, reaffirming that we will never forget the solemn day felt by all of us who call this city home and, frankly, by all us who called this country home," Mamdani said.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum said, in part, "We have intentionally worked to keep the commemoration free of politics. Government officials from across the political spectrum have attended the ceremony simply to bear witness."

The petition organizers plan to ask the City Council for help. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum spokesperson added politicians do not deliver remarks and are asked to remain in a designated area.