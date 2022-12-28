CBS2 speaks to those who have found some solutions to children's medication shortage

NEW YORK -- In the midst of what some are causing a "tripledemic" this holiday season, parents are having a hard time getting their hands on children's medicines.

This comes amid a nationwide formula shortage, which caregivers say hasn't been fully resolved.

CBS2 spoke Wednesday with those offering solutions.

Head to a pharmacy for over-the-counter children's medicine, like Tylenol and Motrin, and you may come across empty shelves.

"It's concerning. It's very concerning," said Carol Genova of Mountainside, New Jersey.

Genova grabbed the last Tylenol at her local CVS for her grandchildren.

"I'm just happy and grateful I was able to get this," Genova said.

Brian Pinto is owner of Tiffany Natural Pharmacy in Westfield.

"I just think it's excess demand at this point, between COVID, RSV and flu and any type of severe colds which have been going around," Pinto said.

As a compounding pharmacy, working with pediatricians, Pinto is able to make medications on site.

"We can, if need be, manipulate the raw material of either acetaminophen or ibuprofen into a suspension, into a flavored suspension or suppository that parents can use at home," Pinto said.

That's one solution. Another is reducing adult doses and crushing into food, after consulting with a pharmacist or doctor, of course.

Johnson & Johnson, the makers of Children's Tylenol and children's Motrin, released a statement saying, in part, it has not experiencing widespread shortages, rather high consumer demand driven by an extremely challenging cold and flu season.

"We recognize this may be challenging for parents and caregivers, and are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to the products they need, including maximizing our production capacity, running our sites 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and continuously shipping out product. We will continue to partner with retailers to provide these products to consumers," the company said.

The lack of meds has created back-to-back issues for parents, as a nationwide formula shortage, while improved, still lingers.

"When I needed the formula, it was. It was really stressful to not know how and when I was going to be able to get it," said Carolyn Young of the Upper West Side.

Young had her son, Xander, at the height of the shortage. She turned to subscription-based infant formula company, Bobbie.

"Whenever we've received that panic phone call from a parent, saying they've hit the end of their can, or they're in desperate need, we've been sticking cans in Ubers and sending it to them," said Laura Modi, co-founder and CEO of Bobbie.

That inspired the company to launch a six-week pilot program in Manhattan with Uber Eats. Caregivers can simply order a can on the app when needed.

"Truly within the click of a button a can of formula showed up at my door within an hour. It was a lifesaver," Young said.

Bobbie hopes to expand the program citywide to reach more parents in the new year.

The CEO of Bobbie said for every can sold during the pilot program, the company will be giving a can do the Mayor's Fund, for migrants coming into the city.