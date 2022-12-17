Strep A joins COVID-19, flu, RSV on list of respiratory infections on the rise

Strep A added to list of respiratory infections on the rise

Strep A added to list of respiratory infections on the rise

Strep A added to list of respiratory infections on the rise

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Just in time for the holidays, hospitals and doctors are seeing an influx of patients with four nasty illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep A.

It all comes as worries grow about a shortage of medicines used to treat some of those sicknesses.

What was already a nasty flu season, might just be getting started.

In Jersey City, Hudson Catholic Regional High School had to close Friday because there were too many employees out sick with the flu, according to a letter to parents.

Seems like everybody is either sick or caring for someone who is.

"Cough, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, the whole nine yards," said Eric Beagin, who was out shopping for medicine for his under-the-weather wife and kids. "Once the kids get it in school, it kind of runs its course through the house."

"The office has been incredible busy. We're seeing lots of respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Larry Stiefel, with Tenafly Pediatrics in Paramus.

According to Stiefel, immune systems are weak after two years of wearing masks.

"These kids just haven't been exposed to things. So they're getting sick very frequently," said Stiefel.

Strep throat is a bacterial infection. It's most common in kids, but people of all ages can get it.

On top of it all, some medications are in short supply.

"I've never seen this kind of shortage in the last 10 years," said Manish Pujara, who owns Paramus Pharmacy.

Like most pharmacists, Pujara struggles to keep some drugs, especially antibiotics, on the shelves.

Skyrocketing demand has also created shortages of over-the-counter remedies like Tylenol and Motrin.

"I went to Walgreens, CVS ... no medicine. So that's why I got it here," one shopper said.

"Yes, I'm really lucky. My son is lucky and my granddaughter is lucky. So this is a good thing. So I'm glad," said Reshma Suvarnakar, who drove 40 minutes from Clifton to snag the last bottle of amoxicillin, an antibiotic, for her granddaughter.

Pharmacists say it's a good idea to call ahead since some drugs are going fast.

Flu season likely won't peak until January at the earliest.