Prince Harry speaks out in "CBS Presents Harry: The Interview"

NEW YORK -- Prince Harry will speak in a CBS hour-long special Saturday night.

Harry has been promoting his new book, "Spare."

In the memoir, he talks about his troubled relationship with the Royal Family and recounts confrontations with them after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry sat down for an extensive interview and talked about his hopes of reconciling with his family.

"Forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them, as much as they probably don't recognize me," he said.

Prince Harry was also especially hard on the British press.

