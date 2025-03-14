CBS News New York's Lonnie Quinn stepping away to recover from accident

CBS News New York's chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn will be stepping away for several weeks to recover from an accident.

Earlier this year, Lonnie suffered a concussion. He went to the hospital and had a CAT scan, but the results were negative.

Weeks later, however, he started to suffer other symptoms. He got another CAT scan, which was also clear, and was told to follow up with a neurologist.

Lonnie then got an MRI, which revealed additional concerns.

He will be off the air as he takes times to rest and recuperate.

Doctors have assured Lonnie will make a full recovery.