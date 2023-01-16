Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Manhattanville deli, throw knives at workers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Video shows suspects in attempted deli robbery
Video shows suspects in attempted deli robbery 00:19

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects in a violent attempted robbery in Manhattanville. 

It happened last Wednesday at a deli on Convent Avenue. 

Two men who work at the store were approached by three strangers. 

Police say the group demanded money from the store workers, and then threw kitchen knives and store merchandise at the workers before running off. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 1:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.