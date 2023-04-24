Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Woman opens fire on roof of Frederick Douglass Houses in Morningside Heights

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman opens fire on roof of Douglass Houses in Morningside Heights
Caught on video: Woman opens fire on roof of Douglass Houses in Morningside Heights 00:56

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a woman caught on video firing a shot from the roof of a NYCHA complex in Morningside Heights. 

It happened Friday at 5:10 p.m. 

The video shows the woman on top of one of the buildings of the Frederick Douglass Houses pointing a pistol in the air and firing a shot, while a man eggs her on. 

photo-3.jpg
CBS2

"Bust that s***," the man said. After the woman fires, he can be heard urging her to pick up the expended shell. 

Fortunately, no one was hurt. 

Police say the woman is wanted for reckless endangerment. 

woman-fires-shot.jpg
NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 24, 2023 / 11:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.