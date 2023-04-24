Caught on video: Woman opens fire on roof of Frederick Douglass Houses in Morningside Heights

Caught on video: Woman opens fire on roof of Douglass Houses in Morningside Heights

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a woman caught on video firing a shot from the roof of a NYCHA complex in Morningside Heights.

It happened Friday at 5:10 p.m.

The video shows the woman on top of one of the buildings of the Frederick Douglass Houses pointing a pistol in the air and firing a shot, while a man eggs her on.

CBS2

"Bust that s***," the man said. After the woman fires, he can be heard urging her to pick up the expended shell.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police say the woman is wanted for reckless endangerment.

NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.