Caught on video: Suspects in gunpoint Bronx deli robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a group of suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint. 

It happened Wednesday inside the store on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview section. 

Police say the suspects attacked two workers, then took off with about $4,000. 

The deli workers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK. 

The suspects were last seen in a dark colored minivan. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 9, 2022 / 6:17 PM

