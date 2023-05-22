Watch CBS News
Caught on video: NYPD camera stolen in Brownsville, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD says someone stole a police camera from them in Brownsville, Brooklyn. 

On May 5, a metal pole that housed the camera and other equipment was knocked down. 

Two days later, two people were seen on video loading the pole into a white truck and driving away.

Police are now searching for those suspects. 

Anyone with information about their whereabouts asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 6:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

