Caught on video: NYPD camera stolen in Brownsville, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD says someone stole a police camera from them in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
On May 5, a metal pole that housed the camera and other equipment was knocked down.
Two days later, two people were seen on video loading the pole into a white truck and driving away.
Police are now searching for those suspects.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
