Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say a would-be robber attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday on East 98th Street in Brooklyn.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video going behind the counter, where police said he tried to steal some merchandise.

When the worker confronted him, the suspect allegedly hit him four times in the head with the hammer.

The suspect then took off, taking the hammer with him.

The worker was treated at the scene for cuts to his head.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.