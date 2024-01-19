Watch CBS News
Local News

Catholic Health to close maternity ward at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital on Long Island

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Catholic Health to close maternity ward at Smithtown hospital
Catholic Health to close maternity ward at Smithtown hospital 01:58

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital on Long Island is closing its maternity ward at the end of the month. 

Nurses and patients said it's a devastating blow to the Smithtown community. 

"I have a miracle child. I thank God for the nurses that day," said Maria Boyle. 

Boyle said not a day goes by without a prayer for the maternity unit at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital for saving her life and her daughter's. 

"This is personal. The fact that they are closing the maternity ward is disgraceful," said Boyle. 

Sixty nurses said they learned Friday their beloved maternity unit will be gone after January. 

In their decades on the ward, nurses Vicki Shulman and Marion Ciecirrski helped deliver hundreds of babies. 

"Devastating. Every single one of us has burst into tears. We are a family there. It is our second home," said Ciecirrski. 

The hospital said "unforeseen circumstances" led to the closure. 

Catholic Health said it tried to negotiate with OB-GYN physicians, but those doctors will no longer be able to provide services there following changes to their private employment and new contract obligations. 

Catholic Health suggested St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson or Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip as alternatives. 

Nurses said it leaves the needs of women in Smithtown in limbo. 

"When you are emergent as a maternity patient, you don't have 40 minutes. You can lose that baby in a snap and you can lose your own life," said Boyle. 

"Bring back labor and delivery, bring back postpartum, NICU. We need this in the community," said Shulman. 

In a statement, Catholic Health said, "Staff will remain in their current positions after February 1, and we will continue to work with the state to ensure we meet appropriate regulations regarding staffing and emergency delivery coverage going forward."

Nurses said it's about a vocation more than a job. 

"Physical and mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing," said Ciecirrski. 

Their futures are uncertain. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 6:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.