Carteret, New Jersey murder suspect arrested in dramatic police takedown

CARTERET, N.J. -- New Jersey police charged a man with murder after two women were shot in Carteret.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the moment Guarav Gill was taken down by officers hours after the women were shot Wednesday morning.

Shooting victims airlifted to hospital

Police said 29-year-old Jasvir Kaur died from her injuries and a 20-year-old woman was in critical condition.

The women were airlifted to a hospital in Newark after the shooting in front of a driveway on Roosevelt Avenue.

"They're just laid out on the driveway. They weren't really moving," said neighbor Josh Lenoff.

"All of the sudden, I see all these SWAT cars come," said neighbor Ana Santiago. "I hope the other one makes it."

Washington state man charged in double shooting

Gill, of Kent, Washington, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

The suspect was on the run for hours and wound up cornered by law enforcement in a backyard about a half mile from where the shooting happened.

"I saw him run into our backyard, and then the cops followed him. They were right behind him," said Orlando Suarez.

Neighbor encountered suspect minutes after shooting

Neighbor Elias Suarez said he unknowingly encountered the suspect minutes after the shooting.

"It must have been five to 10 minutes. He looked all sweaty like he was just running through the woods," he said.

Suarez said he gave the man water, but then the suspect asked to use his phone.

"I told him that's where I draw the line, you know, you're just going to have to keep moving," Suarez explained. "As soon as he left, I ran inside and I told my wife close all the doors."

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking in one direction, then another. Residents believe he felt trapped by the dead end blocks in the neighborhood and the police containment zone.

"He had to have gone through all these little backyards," said Santiago.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.