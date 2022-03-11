Carteret High School principal, teacher shave their heads, as students rally behind classmate battling cancer

CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) -- A New Jersey high school community went above and beyond Friday to help a classmate battling cancer.

The Carteret High School cafeteria was abuzz as students gathered to see their principal and one of their teachers shave their heads. Both agreed to accept the challenge if students met a fundraising goal to help Aiden Ramirez as he battles cancer for the second time.

"He's the most outstanding student ever, always willing to go the extra mile. And we wanted to, as Ramblers, give back to him," Carteret High School Principal Dr. Karen Jones told CBS2.

"I am proud to say that we have far exceeded all of our expectations," teacher Judee Dunn said.

The initial challenge was to raise $5,000. So far, they've raised more than $12,000 to help Ramirez in his battle.