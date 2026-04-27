Woman dead after 2 cars crash into laundromat in Newark, New Jersey, police say

A woman was killed Monday when two cars crashed into a laundromat in Newark, New Jersey, officials said.

The woman was sitting at a table near the front of the Ivy Hill Laundromat at a strip mall on Irvington Ave. when a pickup truck crashed into a parked car, sending both vehicles into the storefront, investigators said.

Police said the crash at 515 Irvington Ave. happened at around 2:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A woman told CBS News New York she parked her white SUV and went inside to pick up her laundry, before a white pickup truck crashed into her car and then the building.

Witnesses said there were about 8-10 people inside the laundromat at the time, including the victim and an employee who was injured.

"She just went literally flying across the floor, like halfway, and glass is everywhere, a couple of machines are broken ... It literally sounded like an explosion," one witness said. "But the woman that died, my heart goes out to her ... You think about the family. All she did was come here to do her laundry, and she's never going home again."

"It's horrific and we don't see this everyday. Just washing your clothes at the laundromat. It's crazy," said Keeley Mitchell, who believes her white SUV is totaled.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information to contact the confidential tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.